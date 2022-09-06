AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $202.51 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

