Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

