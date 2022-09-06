Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00069870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $118.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023321 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,192 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
