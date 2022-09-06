AXIS Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.71 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $182.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

