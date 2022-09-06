AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

