B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $42.95 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

AMZN opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

