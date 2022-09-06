BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.