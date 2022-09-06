Banano (BAN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Banano (BAN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $91,042.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,656,149 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

