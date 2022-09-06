Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Financial Contrast

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 20.32% 9.82% 0.77%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Bank of Communications pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Bank of Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $17.52 billion 0.34 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Bank of Communications $65.91 billion 0.65 $13.58 billion $4.26 3.41

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

