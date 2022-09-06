Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.7 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

