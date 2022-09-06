Bank of Montreal Can Buys 78,601 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 78,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 68,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.