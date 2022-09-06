Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.60 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

