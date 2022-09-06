Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.45% of Materion worth $43,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $8,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Materion by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Down 1.3 %

MTRN opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.