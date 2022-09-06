Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,444 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.7 %

BOH opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.