Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $612,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $122,544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,239,000.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

