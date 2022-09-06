Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.80 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 909,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.14% of SkyWest worth $45,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SKYW stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

