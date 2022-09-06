Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of LivaNova worth $44,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

