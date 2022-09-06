Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $46,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $188,685,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $59,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after buying an additional 543,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

