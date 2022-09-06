Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,593,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

