Bankless DAO Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankless DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
Bankless DAO Coin Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
