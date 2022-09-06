Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $61,648.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

BAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

