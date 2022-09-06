Barclays Raises Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $66.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDD. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 80,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

