BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0017

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $138,490.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022189 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

