Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,149 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bausch Health Companies worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bausch Health Companies

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.