Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,149 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bausch Health Companies worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
