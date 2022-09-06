Beacon (BECN) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $74,562.81 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00163402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.