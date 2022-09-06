Beacon (BECN) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $74,562.81 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00163402 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008467 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
