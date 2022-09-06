Beam Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $6.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 408.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,160,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

