Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $690.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

