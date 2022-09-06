Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $690.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

