Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Belden Trading Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

