Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider David Matthews Buys 4,500 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Matthews bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.96 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of A$40,320.00 ($28,195.80).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is currently 56.99%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
