BENQI (QI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $2.45 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BENQI has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,081,879,269 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

