BEPRO Network Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $263,478.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

