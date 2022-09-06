Berry Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Berry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $447,122.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

