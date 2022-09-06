BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,260.68

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $75,260.68 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.