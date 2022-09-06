Big Data Protocol (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $109,458.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

