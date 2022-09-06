Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Bilibili has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.