Binamon (BMON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,853.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $121,853.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
