Binamon (BMON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,853.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $121,853.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.