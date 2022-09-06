BinaryX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.04 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $138.31 or 0.00700078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $279.79 million and approximately $31.04 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006003 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00182350 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

