Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Biogen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.76. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.