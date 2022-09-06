Bismuth Tops One Day Volume of $1,910.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $937,563.10 and approximately $1,910.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016111 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001570 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

