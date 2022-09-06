Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

