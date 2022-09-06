Bison Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

