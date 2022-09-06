Bison Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,951,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

