Bison Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

