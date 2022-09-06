Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

