Bison Wealth LLC Takes $229,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,784,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,717,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,679,000 after acquiring an additional 701,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

