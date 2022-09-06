Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

