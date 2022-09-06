Bistroo (BIST) Tops One Day Volume of $46,786.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $789,306.21 and approximately $46,786.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
Bistroo Coin Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
