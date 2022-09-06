BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $415,666.11

BitBall (BTB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $415,666.11 and $177,034.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,664.61 or 0.99982852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00062090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00024076 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

