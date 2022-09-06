Bitcicoin (BITCI) 1-Day Volume Hits $454,659.00

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $454,659.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.