Bitcicoin (BITCI) 1-Day Volume Hits $454,659.00

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $454,659.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

